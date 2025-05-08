Construction to start on upgrades to Lake Country's Swalwell Park

Photo: District of Lake Country Render of upgrades planned for Lake Country's Swalwell Park.

The District of Lake Country has announced upgrades for Swalwell Park.

Work to start this spring will add a new inclusive playground, upgrades to the splash pad, an outdoor fitness area, shade structure and new pathways.

“These improvements are a significant step forward in our goal to build a vibrant and sustainable town centre,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“By investing in green spaces, inclusive play, and active transportation, we are creating places where residents and visitors can connect, be active, and enjoy the natural beauty and dynamic vitality of Lake Country.”

The upgrades are based on community feedback gathered in 2023.

Construction is expected to begin mid-May 2025 and finish by November 2025.

Fencing will go up the week of May 20, and site preparation will start with the removal of the backstop and infield shale on the ball field at the southeast corner of the park.

Ball diamond users are encouraged to use alternate fields at Jack Seaton Park or behind Winfield Arena. The Trethewey Splash Park will remain operational for the 2025 season and will close for renovations after the Labour Day long weekend.

The Live! in Lake Country free summer concerts and the Friday Farmers’ Market will continue as scheduled at Swalwell Park during July and August.