WestJet suspends summer Kelowna-Seattle route

Photo: YLW WestJet is suspending its summer route between Kelowna and Seattle.

WestJet has suspended its summer Kelowna to Seattle route amid fall demand for travel to the U.S.

The airline first paused flights between the two cities in April with plans to resume them for June to August for the summer tourist season.

WestJet, however, announced this week the route will not be returning.

“WestJet continuously evaluates and adjusts its schedule to meet demand, and we remain committed to reviewing opportunities for direct service on this route in the future,” a WestJet spokesperson told Castanet.

The airline is also suspending routes from Vancouver to Austin and several other flights between Western Canada airport and U.S. destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, L.A. and Chicago.