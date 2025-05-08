Kelowna woman wins $675k Set for life lottery

Photo: BCLC Vanessa Mina

A Kelowna resident is $675,000 richer after recently winning a Set for Life scratch ticket.

Vanessa Mina said she had to confirm with her husband after she scratched her ticket at her kitchen table, to make sure she had won.

“I asked my husband how many symbols I had to match, even though I knew it was three,” she said. “I had to make sure… I kept repeating, ‘Is it three?’”

Mina is looking forward to using the money to travel and to purchase a home.

“It feels like a dream… surreal to this day. I still can’t believe it!” she said.

She purchased the ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on Kelowna's Baron Road.

The BC Lottery Corporation says lottery players have won more than $59 million so far this year in B.C.