Central Okanagan restaurants hoping a busy Mother’s Day signals a strong summer 

Cindy White

Have you made your reservations yet?

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and traditionally, it is the busiest day of the year for the restaurant industry.

“I think that even in spite of the economic uncertainty and the things we’re going through right now, you still are celebrating mom and that overrides everything,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

There’s plenty on offer for moms across the region. One of the more popular destinations is the Hotel Eldorado.

“We’re offering our iconic brunch but it’s elevated for the moms this year,” said Tarynn Liv Parker, marketing director for Argus Properties. “We’ve got mimosas and some live entertainment.”

She says they are expecting 450 guests for Mother’s Day brunch and some spaces were still available as of Thursday morning. If you miss out on Sunday brunch, the hotel offers afternoon tea at a set price.

“It’s a gorgeous spread of pastries and all kinds of treats that you would expect in a high tea – little finger sandwiches and a beautiful setting,” said Parker.

In the Okanagan Mother’s Day also marks the ramp-up to the summer tourist season, falling just ahead of the May long weekend. Last summer was slower than hoped. Tostenson said a couple of things need to be done to boost visitor numbers to the Okanagan.

“We need to really make sure the wine industry is being supported and that people do know, all throughout British Columbia in particular, that wineries are open and available for tasting”

He said the other thing causing a “bit of a block” is accommodation in light of the restrictions on short-term rentals.

“But I think that when it’s all said and done if you look at what’s happening with travel between Canada and the United States right now, I think you are going to see a lot more visitors. More people staying here and more coming up from the United States,” Tostenson added.

The Tourism Kelowna website has a list of several Mother’s Day brunch and tea destinations around the Central Okanagan.

For something a little bit different, Grizzly Winery has a Sip N’ Slide event with bouncy castles, face painting and a build-a-bouquet flower bar (Click here for tickets). Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery also opens for the season this weekend.