Community work helps build up confidence of Kelowna's vulnerable residents

Photo: Kathy Michaels Community Cares is taking care of city streets.

With their high visibility vests, buckets and garbage pincers in hand, Kelowna's Community Cares workers have become a familiar and welcome presence in the city's downtown.

Since the fall of 2024, 100 of these workers have logged more than 1,200 hours cleaning within the boundaries of the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Downtown Kelowna Association, Colleen Cornock, city social development manager, said at a recent city council meeting.

"Community Cares provides peer supported work opportunities to people experiencing homelessness," Cornock said, explaining to Kelowna city council last month who these diligent workers area.

The program has been going for more than a year and its aim is to cultivate a sense of belonging and build back work confidence.

"The program has been incredibly popular and regularly sees more people showing up for work than we have positions available," Cornock said.

She said feedback from the participants, service providers and the community reveals promising social return on investment.

"Through the project, we're seeing increasing positive connections, providing motivation and boosting self worth," Cornock said.

"It's contributed to the transition into employment and housing."

Numerous participants have "felt empowered to develop new friendships, build confidence, improve their self worth," Cornock said.

Better yet, the work done has contributed to participants' more stable employment and housing transitions.

The project started in 2024 as a change in service delivery under the City's service contract with PEOPLE Lived Experience Society, which managed the Queensway Washroom and Kiosk.

Program components relate to homelessness, mental health, safety, and food security. Investing in social development projects, the city believes, can “decrease reliance on limited and costly crisis intervention or emergency response strategies, such as police, bylaw enforcement, and fire services” Cornock said in the report the report.