Developer locked in lawsuit with City of Kelowna brings forward new proposal

Photo: Zeidler Architecture Conceptual Imagry

Owners of the former RCMP site at 350 Doyle Avenue will be back before city council seeking a development permit for a proposed 25 storey mixed-use tower.

Appelt Properties was issued development and development variance permits for the project in July of 2022, however council rescinded those permits a year later when it became aware the developer paid people $250 to speak in favour of the development at the July 26, 2022 public hearing.

Appelt sued the city over that decision. That lawsuit is still before the courts.

As part of the decision to rescind the permits, council did give Appelt the opportunity to resubmit an application.

That resubmission will come to council at a public hearing Tuesday.

Appelt is seeking several variances to go along with the development permit.

Variances are sought to increase the allowable height from 15 to 25 storeys, vary the number of short-term bicycle stalls, increase the podium height, and vary the number of vehicle spaces without overhead roof protection from zero permitted to 12 proposed.

The mixed-use building would include 259 residential rental units of varying sizes.

“The project is proposing significant offsite public amenity improvements with the ArtWalk extension and includes rental housing,” a staff report says.

“The proposed tower is relatively slender, minimizing shadow impacts, and the stepped podium design creates an interesting architectural design.”

Planning staff are recommending council approve the permit applications.