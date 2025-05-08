Kelowna first responders show off their skills at first-ever public competition

Rob Gibson

Kelowna first responders showed off their skills Thursday in Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna as part of Mental Health Week, which runs May 5 to 11.

The friendly competition has been going on since 2023, but this is the first year it's been open to the public.

"It's to raise awareness for mental health and what first responders go through throughout their career," says RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock.

"It started in 2023 in the back of the RCMP detachment parking lot. It's just a friendly competition between the organizations to raise awareness as co-workers... we are subject to trauma as well. So it's just a way for us to get together and have some fun."

This year, the Kelowna Fire Department took home the trophy and bragging rights for the next year.

"We are great at collaborating, and this is just a way for us to show the public and have some fun while doing it. Fire took it again this year. Next year, we'll see what happens," says Sgt. Pollock.