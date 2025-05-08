260383
Rock The Lake announces schedule of performers, single-day tickets

The schedule of performers is set for Rock The Lake 2025.

GSL Sports & Entertainment has revealed the daily lineup for the three-day festival, which is scheduled for July 11-13 outside Prospera Place in Kelowna.

The Friday lineup will include Matthew Good and His Band, I Mother Earth and JJ Wilde. Tickets for the Friday performances are $79 + taxes & fees. On Saturday, July 12, Simple Plan, Down With Webster, Dear Rouge and CrushXO will take to the stage. Single-day tickets are $89 + taxes & fees.

The final day of Rock The Lake will feature The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, Crash Test Dummies and Lucky Monkey on Sunday, July 13. Tickets are $79 + taxes & fee.

Of course, you can take in all three days of the eighth annual music festival by purchasing a three-day general admission pass for $189 + taxes & fees. Or, there is a VIP experience available that includes early gate access, exclusive access to premium viewing areas, a bar and complimentary lite bites. Those tickets go for $495 + taxes & fees.

All ticket types are now available through selectyourtickets.com and at rtlkelowna.com.

To keep up to date on the latest festival news, follow Rock The Lake on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

