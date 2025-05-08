Multi-tower development back before Kelowna city council

Photo: Contributed Redevelopment area

Owners of the Global Fitness site adjacent to Parkinson Recreation Park have committed to add more public green space, viewing areas and amenities as part of an overall redevelopment of the site.

Early iterations of the area redevelopment plan were panned by council for not including enough green space, suggesting it’s not the city’s job to provide such amenities.

The final draft endorsed by council late last year did include more green and open space and, based on feedback, a few modifications were made.

Those modifications will be brought to city council Monday as part of the proposed final area redevelopment plan.

They include a commitment to provide a minimum contiguous space of 1,000 square metres as publicly-accessible parkland, consideration for integration with the redeveloped Parkinson Recreation Park, a commitment to providing public benefits for the city to be negotiated through the rezoning process, and policy on the types of streetscapes and greenspaces proposed for the development.

The general principles of the plan already endorsed by council include a mix of uses including apartment housing, office and retail spaces, the potential for building heights between 36 and 39 storeys, transition of building heights with the tallest structures along Harvey Avenue and greenspaces integrated throughout the site.

The overall area redevelopment plan is just a concept with specific development plans still to come.

“This direction would be formalized through an amended Official Community Plan policy signaling support for development in general accordance with this plan,” a staff report stated.

“Future development of the parcels would be subject to subsequent approvals to determine specific heights, densities and associated public benefits.

“These would be brought forward to council through an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning process at a later date. The approved area redevelopment plan would provide policy guidance for these applications.”