Book chronicling Kelowna's history gets an update

Photo: Harbour Publishing Cover of Sharron Simpson’s new book, 'The Kelowna Story: An Okanagan History', 2nd edition.

History fans are in for a treat this Saturday at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna.

Author, historian and former city councillor Sharron J. Simpson, will be talking about the second edition of her book, 'The Kelowna Story: An Okanagan History'.

The new paperback edition of the illustrated history includes additional information about recent developments, like the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

"Kelowna has changed really dramatically in that time, I mean, when this book was last published (2011), there was about 117,000 people in Kelowna, and currently we're about 160,500 or so. So the city's changed a lot."

Simpson has written four books in total, and added a chapter for this reprinted version.

"It's been a really interesting 15 years, and I hesitate to use the word climate change. I rather use climate disruption. But if you look at what's happened around Kelowna, with wildfires, we lost our soft fruits last year, the stone fruit (too) and ruined a whole bunch of wineries last year. Tourism has really changed quite substantially as a result of all of these environmental impacts."

Simpson says she remembers a time when Kelowna's economy was based solely on agriculture and people had to walk over mountain ranges to collect their mail.

"Kelowna has changed so dramatically over the last 20 or so years that we have lost our common memory."

Simpson hopes people will read her book to find out how Kelowna became Kelowna, "the stories, and the people who created those stories were characters, and some of them are very funny, and it makes for a good backdrop to learning about the city that you're now living in."

She will be giving a presentation Saturday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, "this is going to be fun, because I'm going to be right in the midst of the museum, and all around me are the artifacts of Kelowna's history."