Okanagan wine and tree fruit producers optimistic about promising 2025 season

Photo: CCLSP Elected officials and producers at Brarstar Orchards on CCLSP's second Agriculture in Action bus tour on April 2.

After several years of being battered by Mother Nature, political issues and a global pandemic, B.C.’s tree fruit and grape sectors are feeling mighty fine about 2025.

Growers and industry leaders are “embracing 2025 with renewed optimism and purpose,” according to a press release from the Cross-Commodity Leadership Support Project, a pilot initiative that brought together tree fruit and wine grape organizations in an effort to bring the industries back from the depths of despair.

“This season just feels different,” Makepeace Organic Farms and CCLSP advisory council member Walter Makepeace said in a press release. “You can see the health in the vines and the blossoms. It’s a welcome shift from the struggle of past years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic got the ball rolling on a horrendous run of bad luck for Interior agriculture, as a heat dome, atmospheric river, wildfires and back-to-back cold snaps inflicted massive damage on fruit trees and grapevines. The industries didn’t take it sitting down, however, and have been fighting to get back to where they were at the start of the decade. In just over a year, CCLSP has launched nine joint initiatives, secured more than $900,000 in project funding and brought more than 50 organizations together through committees, events and extension work.

A mostly wildfire-free summer in 2024 and a relatively warm winter certainly helped the resurgence that is happening now. The cherry crop is off to a hot start, export programs involving China, Japan, Korea and European Union are underway, and the apple crop sold out two months early. The current political upheaval is helping the situation as well, as eastern Canadian retailers are looking west for Canadian-grown fruit.

CCLSP also co-ordinated a pair of recent bus tours to Lake Country and Penticton farms, all in an attempt to bring farmers and local governments together during this rejuvenation period. An effort is underway to include wine grapes in the BC Decision Aid System, and it is collaborating with the BC Agricultural Climate Action Research Network to better prepare growers.

“Our progress shows what’s possible when we work together,” CCLSP director Kellie Garcia said. “Even with limited capacity, we’re solving problems and creating momentum. It’s encouraging to see so many people step forward to support the sector and each other.”

While the CCLSP admits there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome, momentum is clearly generating.

“We’ve weathered some incredibly tough years,” BC Cherry Association general manager and program co-ordinator Beth Cavers said. “But this moment feels like a turning point.”