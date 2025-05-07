The Stampeders bring tour to Kelowna, Kamloops & Vernon

Photo: Contributed The Stampeders are bringing their tour to the Thompson-Okanagan.

Canadian ‘70s rock band The Stampeders is bringing their tour through the Thompson-Okanagan this week.

The award-winning band is known for hits like Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You and Ramona.

In 1977 the trio: Rich Dodson (lead guitar), Kim Berly (drums) and Ronnie King (bass) parted company but reunited at the Calgary Stampede, 15 years later in 1992. They have been touring ever since.

In March 2024, just before the Ontario leg of the tour, Ronnie King passed away. In the final days, while in palliative care, he insisted that his band mates carry on.

Dave Chabot, renowned bassist and long time friend of the band, will fill in for King on the rest of the tour, which includes tributes to the late bassist.

Shows are taking place in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops. Tickets are $89 and are available through local box offices.