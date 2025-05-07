350 Bakehouse sees business grow on Spall after leaving downtown

Photo: Ed Wouda The new 350 Bakehouse + Cafe at 1892 Spall Road.

The new location of 350 Bakehouse + Cafe is now open along Spall Road.

The business made the decision to move out of its old Bernard Avenue location in downtown Kelowna last year after the building was sold and owner Ed Wouda said his rent went up 120%.

It’s taken months to retrofit and renovate the new store, at 1892 Spall Road. The space is much larger, going from 2,700 square feet to 4,300 square feet.

“We opened 1.5 weeks ago and it exceeded our expectations,” said Wouda. “(That is) up in business over (the) downtown location sales.”

Staffing has also increased, rising from eight employees to 12 and the hours of operation are longer.

350 Bakehouse + Cafe is now open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former downtown location was closed on Mondays.

Wouda said the Spall location has plenty of free parking and seating for 30. The doughnuts are the big draw but cold sandwiches are also available. Once he hires more staff, hot lunches and grab-and-go frozen meals will be added to the menu.

People are finding us it seems,” said Wouda. “A lot of regulars came back. Business employees around Spall Road are starting to find us and (we) are seeing increases daily.”