’We are aiming to stop this road’: Big crowd at Burtch Road extension open house

Cindy White

More than 250 people showed up in the first hour alone for an open house about the Burtch Road extension project in Kelowna on Tuesday evening.

Many of them lined up to sign a petition opposing the plan to push through a 1.6-kilometre stretch of arterial road between Denver Road and K.L.O. Road because of the impact the work and additional traffic could have on nearby Munson Pond.

Anita Lawry is leading the charge.

“We are aiming to stop this road,” she said. “They can’t go through a riparian zone with protected and endangered species. They cannot destroy the wetland and the cooling effect of the greenspace.”

The open house was intended to gather input on the design of the project which is part of the City of Kelowna’s Transportation Accelerator Program.

“You can see in the designs responses with crosswalks accessing Munson Pond, parking pockets for the existing community where needed and where safe," said Chad Williams, senior transportation consultant with the City of Kelowna. “So, we’re continuing to try to gather that feedback so that we can refine the design, go into detailed design. Construction is planned to start later this summer."



While work is set to begin soon, environmental assessments are still underway. Williams said initial assessments are done, but the seasonality of migratory bird behaviour means the project team will be monitoring on-site throughout the road construction.

Those opposed aren’t giving up their fight even though it appears to be a done deal.

“A road is going to ruin it all,” said Theresa Frank. “We need the city to embrace it as a place for people to all come for a quiet spot in this busy city.”

Lawry will be submitting a petition that now has more than 2,000 signatures to Kelowna city council next month and will be meeting with MLA Gavin Dew on June 10.