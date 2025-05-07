School kids help Okanagan Nation Alliance release salmon fry into Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

Cindy White

Hundreds of school kids from across the Central Okanagan converged on Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna on Wednesday morning to help the Okanagan Nation Alliance release 3,000 sockeye salmon fry into Okanagan Lake.

Similar events are being held across the Southern Interior this month. The program has been restoring salmon stocks in area waterways for more than 20 years.

“The reintroduction, bringing salmon back to their home has been a big goal of ours,” said Tyson Marsel, hatchery biologist with the ONA.

“Our ultimate goal of conservation is to have a wild, sustainable run and the Okanagan Nation Alliance has been doing a very good job of that, between all the habitat restoration and the hatchery work that’s been going on.”

The money to support the program does not come from Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Instead, it comes from south of the border.

“The hatchery and a lot of the stock assessment, laboratory and hatchery work, the funding where it comes from is actually, the public utilities districts of Washington,” said Marsel.

“Washington has the large hydroelectric dams in the Colombia River, which is a huge part of the depletion to the run. So, they put a certain amount of money back into salmon mitigation and bringing stocks back.”

The ceremonial sockeye salmon fry release is not just about the fish. It also symbolizes the revitalization of cultural practices, reinforces food sovereignty, and restores balance to ecosystems impacted by colonization and development.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance hatchery in Penticton opened in 2014 and has the capacity to rear eight million eggs.

The ONA also plans to release 9,400 chinook salmon later this year.

Last year, there was a record return of spawning salmon in the Okanagan River.