Kelowna lawyer receives King's Counsel designation for contributions to legal profession

Photo: Bev Churchill Kelowna lawyer Bev Churchill recently received the King's Counsel designation.

A long-time Kelowna lawyer has been recently recognized for making “exceptional contributions” to British Columbia's legal profession.

This week, the province announced its recent “King's Counsel” designations for 29 lawyers in B.C. To receive the label, potential candidates must be members of the B.C. bar for at least five years and be nominated by their peers.

While the majority of the 29 new King's Counsel recipients are from the Metro Vancouver area, Kelowna's Beverly Churchill was the lone Okanagan recipient.

With more than 37 years of experience, she specializes in mediation, arbitration and collaborative law, training more than 350 people in “non-evaluative child interviews.”

“A passionate advocate for children, she strives to support families through less adversarial processes, enhancing access to justice and promoting child-centred practices in the family justice system,” the BC government says in a press release.

Additionally, Fernie's Karen Tse also received the King's Counsel designation. Tse is a rural family lawyer, family law mediator, Legal Aid BC duty counsel and civil litigator in the Kootenays, who “is dedicated to promoting access to justice in rural communities and providing mentorship to the Kootenay bar.”

She was named volunteer of the year by the Fernie Chamber of Commerce and works with the Fernie Women’s Resource Centre and Fernie Child Care Society.

The nominations for King's Counsel recipients are reviewed by an advisory committee made up of the Chief Justice of British Columbia, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columba, the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court. two members of the BC Law Society, the President of the B.C. Branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Deputy Attorney General.

No more than 7% of practising lawyers in B.C. are allowed to have a King's Counsel designation. It's awarded to those who have shown “expertise and a significant contribution to the judicial system” and are “acknowledged by their peers as leading counsel or exceptionally gifted practitioners.”