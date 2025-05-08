Development permit approved for first phases of large Lake Country development

Photo: Zeidler Architecture Conceptual drawings

The first two phases of a massive residential development on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country are closer to reality.

Lake Country council gave unanimous approval for a development permit on Tuesday for the first portion of development on the site of the former BC Tree Fruits Cooperative facility.

The first two phases on the northern portion of the property will feature three five-storey buildings accommodating 240 strata units.

Phase 1 also includes the construction of a portion of the amenity building, which includes bike storage and waste and recycling facilities.

The proposal indicates the provision of parking facilities as a mix of below-grade and surface parking.

The development site bordering on the Okanagan Rail Trail, straddles the border of Lake Country and Kelowna.

Following the vote, council accepted community assent for a boundary shift that would place the entire property within Lake Country borders.

The province must give final approval for the boundary shift.

The entire site was expected to include 640 units. However, it has now been changed to 560.

Construction can begin once a building permit is issued.