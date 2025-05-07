Hedge fire across from Kelowna hospital caused spectacle, little damage

Photo: Darren Dutchak A hedge fire on Pandosy Street late Tuesday was put out quickly.

A fire sparked late Tuesday was snuffed out before causing much damage to the heritage home it threatened.

Flames broke out on the corner of Pandosy Street and Royal Avenue, in the cedar hedge in front of Kelowna's Anne Stirling House, at around 10:30 p.m.

"It was terrifying," Eron Jaskow, owner of the Stirling Bed and Breakfast, where the fire broke out.

"We were in our rec room in the basement, ready to go to bed, and my son was in his room and he heard screaming. He decided to go see what was going on."

He called his family and they all saw a high wall of flames shooting up from the hedge before the fire department quickly evacuated them, out of an abundance of caution.

Kelowna Fire Department Capt. John Baillie said that Kelowna General Hospital security staff and RCMP had seen the fire start from across the street and had already doused much of it by the time they'd arrived.

Six of their members used 250 gallons of water to douse hotspots, and it was all done with quickly.

The cause, said Baillie, is suspicious and unknown in origin, however, from experience these things are often caused by a discarded cigarette butt.

Conditions outside are currently very dry, he said,

That's something that Jaskow also noted, adding that she's going to have to say goodbye to the old cedars now. Now, she's just happy that the historic home escaped unscathed.

The Annie Stirling House is valued for its association with two prominent families in the community, the Stirlings and the McLarens, for the well-preserved fusion of the Tudor Revival and Arts and Crafts styles, and for having been built during the first major development phase after the City of Kelowna's incorporation in 1905.