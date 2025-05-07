Okanagan Forest Task Force founder uses thermal imaging drone to help prevent wildfires

Rob Gibson

When Kane Blake, founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, isn't busy cleaning up the backcountry he can be found flying his drone at night looking for unattended campfires.

Over the years Blake has spotted and personally doused hundreds of fires. He sees it as just another part of keeping the backcountry safe.

"My truck has big water tanks on it. When it gets dry and we're doing cleanups, dragging cars and heavy things across rocks — I want our group to be safe — I don't want to be the group that started a fire," Blake said.

He uses a drone with thermal imaging to spot fires and he's even able to see people light up with the technology.

"What the application was purchased for was, when we do our fire patrols to safely go into a lot of these, what we assume are abandoned encampments — we can put the drone over top and actually see if there's activity," said Blake.

"If we see abandoned campfires, we put them out."

Despite the fact there are currently no open fire prohibitions in effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre, people are reminded not to leave their campfires unattended and to completely douse them and check that the ashes are cool before leaving the area or going to sleep.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

"When you have a campfire you're required to carry eight litres of water and a shovel to put out the fire. Most people don't. They just walk away from it and it only takes one gust of wind to push those embers into brush."

Blake says he hopes people will be responsible and help do their part to prevent wildfires this year.