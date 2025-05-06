SUV up for grabs in Kelowna charity raffle

Photo: Child and Youth Advocacy Centre This vehicle is up for grabs in the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre annual raffle.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna has launched its 2025 car raffle.

The annual raffle held in conjunction with the CSN Collision Father’s Day Car Show raised $60,000 last year for the CYAC’s work with local families impacted by abuse and neglect.

“Only one person is going to win a car, but every ticket is going to make a difference,” said Ginny Becker, executive director of the CYAC.

“The raffle does more than raise funds; it opens the door to meaningful connections to our work supporting children on the road to healing.”

The 2025 grand prize is a 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 SUV, loaded with features and only 30,000-kilometres on the odometer. The vehicle was donated by the Lift Auto Group.

“We’re proud to support the CYAC and their essential work with vulnerable children and families,” says Mark Reineking, president & CEO of Lift Auto Group. “The raffle and Father’s Day Car Show are powerful ways to engage the community, raise awareness, and rally support for a cause that truly matters.”

Raffle tickets are on sale until the final draw on June 30. Tickets are 1 for $25 or 5 for $100 and can be purchased here.

You can visit the vehicle in person at the CSN Collision Father’s Day Car Show on June 15 in Kelowna City Park.