City of Kelowna pitches in on new rec centre at Okanagan College

Rob Gibson

The City of Kelowna has teamed up with Okanagan College on a new "game-changing" partnership on a new recreation centre being constructed on campus.

Under the partnership, the city has pledged $4 million toward the construction of the Don Folk and Family Recreation and Wellness Centre, which will allow the school to expand the original design and build a larger facility, with more space for programming.

In addition, the college and the city are working together to see city recreation and leisure programming offered at the new facility, expanding access for students as well as the broader public.

“The new OC Recreation and Wellness Centre is built for team sports, fitness, recreation, and leisure, and will allow us to expand access to programs that strengthen both physical and social well-being,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“We recognize how important it is for residents of all ages to have these opportunities across our city, and we are excited to partner with Okanagan College to bring our programs to the College campus — serving not only students, but also the surrounding Pandosy neighbourhood and the broader community.”

OC’s Recreation and Wellness Centre will be home to the OC Coyotes basketball and baseball programs, as well as other student-focused activities, including Convocation and Commencement ceremonies.

“We want people to be coming to campus and participating in College activities, connecting with students, and contributing to life at OC," said Dr. Neil Fassina, OC president.

“For students, building relationships with others in the community is a way to network and experience more of what Kelowna has to offer."

The first phase of the rec centre, which was announced by the college in 2023, includes a gymnasium and flexible spaces suitable for competitive and recreational sports, as well as an indoor running track and weight room. It is fully funded by community donors to the Okanagan College Foundation’s Thrive Here campaign, which has to date raised $13 million of its $14 million goal.

The additional $4 million contribution from the city has made it possible for an expansion, which includes additional multipurpose studios for group activities and fitness classes.

Construction has already begun and the pre-fabricated building is expected to be open in fall 2026.