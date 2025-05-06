Inaugural Steps for Life walk in Kelowna raises $11,621 to support families impacted by workplace tragedy

Photo: Threads for Life More than 60 people participated in the first Steps for Life walk in Kelowna on May 3, 2025.

Kelowna joined more than 30 communities across the country last week in walking to raise awareness and money for those impacted by workplace tragedies.

The inaugural Steps for Life Kelowna 5 km walk was held at City Park on May 3. Sixty-five participants raised $11,621.50 for Threads of Life, a national charity that provides programs and services for those affected by work-related deaths, serious injuries and occupational disease.

According to Threads for Life, on an average working day in Canada, three workers will be killed on the job by hazards from heights to equipment to toxic dust. “Thousands more will be injured, and all these tragedies cause waves of grief and difficulty for families, friends, co-workers and the wider community.”

Rebecca Orr is the spokesperson for the Kelowna Steps for Life walk. Her husband Lance, was killed when a load of heavy concrete forms fell from the chains of a crane and crushed him at a construction site.

“Being the spokesperson for the Kelowna Steps for Life walk gives me the chance to share my own personal story of a workplace fatality and living with the aftermath of that,” said Orr. “Raising our daughter who never got a chance to meet her dad, how walking this road without him on my own is, and how it has changed me.

“Taking part in the Steps for Life walks every year gives me the opportunity to keep Lance's memory alive while supporting other families who are going through the same thing. It also gives me a chance to support other communities and to raise awareness of the importance of workplace safety.”

While this was the first event in Kelowna, in 2024, thousands of people and teams joined the walk in several communities. They raised close to $1.1 million.