All teens in Kelowna swarming attack have now pleaded guilty

Photo: Castanet File-Kelowna courthouse.

The last two of five teens charged in a 2024 Kelowna swarming have now admitted to their parts in the high-profile attack.

Two youth, ages 15 and 16, stood before provincial court Judge Cathaline Heinrichs Tuesday and said they understood the terms of their guilty plea to their part of the September 2024 incident. They were told the matter will return to court in the summer for a pre-sentence report.

The names of the teens are protected under a standard youth publication ban and details of the incident were not expanded on in court.

Details of the attack, however, have been discussed far and wide in what may have been one of the more high-profile crimes in recent Kelowna history, casting a shadow over area youth and prompting a widespread outcry.

A 13 year old girl was lured to Gyro beach where she was brutally attacked. Several people filmed the vicious assault and those videos circulated throughout the community.

Four of the videos were shown in the sentencing of one of the youth involved in the attack. Those videos illustrate how multiple people spat on and punched the teen, then proceeded to kick and throw dirt on her while she lay on the ground.

At the sentencing hearing for the first teen attacker, community condemnation was echoed by provincial court judge Lisa Wyatt.

Wyatt said at the April 26 hearing she was "disgusted" by one of the “most upsetting cases” that she had come across.

She said that the “issue of youth violence in our community is something that people are upset about and afraid about.”