Good Samaritan escorts mother duck and her ducklings across Hwy 97 in Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman's faith in humanity was restored Monday afternoon during rush hour on Harvey Avenue at the intersection of Spall Road.

Deanna Saminoff says she was on the highway when she saw a van pulled over.

"A lady and a young girl daughter were looking around under the van, and then the dad appeared at the front of the van corralling the mom duck and her chicks — so we all stopped and across they went," she said.

Saminoff captured a video that shows a man walking behind the mother duck and her babies herding them along with a cooler.

Traffic in both directions stopped to allow the Good Samaritan to herd the ducks across the busy roadway.



"All the traffic just stopped and waited for him to help the mom duck and the babies across the highway."

"I just think that's great, that there's humanity in this world, so nice to see," says Saminoff.