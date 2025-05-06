$150K winning ticket bought at Kelowna Costco

Photo: BCLC A West Kelowna woman is breathing a little easier after a $150 K win.

Brenda Domerchie was given a $20 crossword scratch ticket in exchange for watching her grandkids and won the game’s top prize.

“My first thought was I need to let my daughter know, but I couldn’t," Domerchie said in a media release. "I texted, then I Facetimed and then I tried calling my son-in-law.”

Eventually everyone found out and she couldn't be more pleased.

“This is nice. It makes retirement easier to plan for,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Costco on Baron Road in Kelowna.