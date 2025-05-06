Kelowna breaks record for most multi-unit housing starts as it pursues target

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna in 2024 set a record for multi-unit starts.

Kelowna set a record in 2024 for the most multi-unit housing starts.

Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia released its annual BC Check-up: Invest report this week, and it showed housing starts in the Okanagan’s largest city were up 27.6% from 2023 to 3,790. The report found 90% of those were attached units, which resulted in a record.

“It’s encouraging that the region made progress on increasing the housing supply, despite a slowing economy,” CPABC member Karen Christiansen said in a press release. “Major project activity also held steady in 2024.”

The influx of housing starts means Kelowna is on track to meet its obligations under the Housing Accelerator Fund, a federal grant that will contribute up to $31.5 million to help increase the city’s housing supply.

Across the entire Thompson-Okanagan region, there were 5,108 housing starts in 2024, and 4,254 of them were for attached units.

Meanwhile, the value of major projects in the region under construction or completed was $17.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024, which was virtually unchanged from the year before.

“Attracting investment to the region and increasing our productive capacity will be critical for the region in the years ahead,” Christiansen said. “It will be even more crucial considering the uncertainty surrounding Canada’s trading relationship with the U.S. We may not be the most affected region in the country, but trade action will still have an impact, particularly in targeted industries.”

The full BC Check-Up: Invest report can be found here.