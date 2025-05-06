Kelowna pipe band members wrap up Netherlands tour Friday

Photo: Kelowna Pipe Band Society/Facebook Members of the band participated in a ceremony in the City of Mill on May 6, 2025.

A whirlwind tour of the Netherlands is drawing to a close for several members of the Kelowna Pipe Band.

Known as the Pipes and Drums of British Columbia, the group comprised of people from 11 pipe bands from across the province has been taking part in ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

The band, led by Kelowna pipe major Chad Goodman, was invited to take part because of the vital role played by Canadian forces in the liberation of the country during World War II. It includes 67 pipers and drummers, four Highland dancers, and several accompanying spouses

Since arriving in the Netherlands they have performed in several communities including Veendam, Groningen, Appingdam, Delfzil and Mill. The band is due to return home on May 9.