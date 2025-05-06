COSAR trains for high-angle rope rescues in Kelowna as they prepare for busy season

YouTube Chahley Studios

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are gearing up for their busy summer season by refreshing and learning new rope rescue skills.

COSAR rope rescue team leader Brad Trites says 100 rope techs from across the province were in Kelowna in late April for a specialized course designed to introduce new gear and refresh critical skills.

"This is an event that COSAR puts on every two years. It's a chance for rope techs from around the province to gather and work with instructors to go through the various skills involved for rope rescue," says Trites.

COSAR was also testing and learning some new equipment.

"The new pieces of gear that we have are more efficient. They are a higher degree of safety and just allow us to get the job done quicker and easier," Trites says.

Across British Columbia, Search and Rescue (SAR) services are delivered by a network of 78 ground SAR groups, each responsible for a specific region. These groups are powered by roughly 2,500 unpaid volunteers, responding to around 1,700 incidents every year.

"Typically a rope rescue call is a high urgency call that requires skilled individuals. So having well trained team members... helps make those rescues happen quickly and efficiently and safely," Trites says.

The team members were training in two different locations, the cliffs at Myra Adventure Park and the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

Trites says his team cover a 5,000 square kilometre area, which includes ample high-angle rope rescue areas as well as slope rescue environments.

"We can get called for everything from pulling up a motorcyclist off of a highway embankment to going into climbing areas and rescuing injured climbers," Trites says.

The video showing of some of the skills involved in the rope rescue training was shot and produced by Chahley Studios.

Trites says he, Angela and Troy Becker organized this year's event with the help of sponsors; Myra Adventure Park, TNT Rescue, CMC, Kenwood Radio, Impact Radio Accessories, Hummingbird, Climb On, Coast Ropes and Rescue, Valhalla Pure Outfitter, Arc’teryx, Raven Rescue and Petzl.