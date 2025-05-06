Oyama residents warned to watch for wildlife after a cougar sighting Monday

Photo: Pixabay stock photo A cougar was seen in Oyama on Monday morning.

The District of Lake Country is warning Oyama residents to be on the lookout after a cougar was spotted in the area.

The district said the cougar was seen in the 13000 block of Middle Bench Road on Monday morning.

“Subadult cougars, independent of their mothers, will attempt to find a new territory and may find themselves in urban areas. Unsecured livestock and pets can appear to be easy hunting opportunities,” said the district in a social media post.

While cougar attacks are rare, anyone who encounters one of the predators is advised to stay calm and never run.

If there are small children in your party, pick them up immediately. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view, and giving it a clear space to exit the area.

If attacked by a cougar, always fight back and never “play dead”.

The district advises people to report aggressive wildlife and sightings in urban areas by calling the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.