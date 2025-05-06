Okanagan MLA gets constituency office months after being elected

Photo: Tara Armstrong Tara Armstrong will soon have a local constituency office.

An Okanagan MLA who has raised eyebrows by not having a presence in the community she represented is moving into new digs.

Kelowna, Lake Country and Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong will have a local constituency office, roughly eight months after winning the election.

"The space, which is in Turtle Bay Crossing at 721-11850 Oceola Road, is currently under renovation and will hopefully be completed by mid-June," Armstrong's constituency assistant Sonja Dirnberger said in an email Monday.

"The MLA is expecting to welcome her constituents to a come-and-go open house this summer soon after renovations are completed."

Concerns about Armstrong's presence first came to the fore in March when she left the BC Conservative Party and joined two others as independents in the legislature.

Lake Country mayor Blair Ireland said at the time he'd been fielding concerns from their shared constituent base that people have seen very little from their MLA.

“When people do these things it’s a distraction and it’s frustrating for us. We hope she will represent our community but it’s tougher when you don’t have a party,” Ireland said at the time.

“Hopefully she comes to the community and explains what’s going on because I have had a lot of calls about the lack of representation people are feeling… a lot of people are waiting to be represented.”

The party schism was brought on when MLA Dallas Brodie was expelled from caucus amid remarks made about residential schools. She appeared on a video podcast discussing residential schools and party leader John Rustad said that she belittled testimony from former residential school students.

"He caved to the woke liberals that have now infiltrated his party, and now he's really revealing just how desperate he is to cling on to that power," Armstrong said.

Rustad said he believed strongly in free speech, but "using your stature and platform as an MLA to mock testimony from victims alleging abuse, including child sex abuse, is where I draw the line."