Kelowna youth shelter in financial trouble issues plea for support

Photo: Pexels Funding for a Kelowna youth shelter has fallen short this year as demands have risen.

The operators of Kelowna's only dedicated youth shelter are making a plea for financial help as they face a significant shortfall.

BGC Okanagan issued a Tuesday morning press release, outlining that they're facing a $380,000 funding shortfall at the shelter due to rising costs and limited funding options. Officials explained that unlike adult shelters, youth shelters have no provincial funding oversight, like BC Housing.

"Nobody wants a young person to need a shelter, but when they do, it has to be there. Just like an emergency room, it saves lives," Sarah MacKinnon, vice-president of youth, family and community programs at BGC Okanagan said in a media release.

Adult shelters, MacKinnon said, don't meet the needs of young people.

“The potential risks of placing minors in adult environments are high, making dedicated youth sheltering not just important, but essential,” she said.

Federal Reaching Home funds and provincial funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development has maintained shelter operations in a bare bones model up until now, but increasing complexity among youth seeking shelter has led BGC Okanagan to shift their model of care.

The organization has had to raise staff qualifications and ensure more trained staff are on each shift because "running with fewer supports is not an option when lives are on the line."

"Funding the shelter has always been a challenge, but our shift to meet the complex needs of today’s youth comes with increased costs," said MacKinnon.

"We simply can’t close the gap on our own anymore."

Over the past year, the shelter supported 27 minors with overnight stays, helped divert 40 youth to safe housing options, and provided support to eight young adults aged 19 to 24.

In seven cases, staff were involved in life-saving interventions.

“The numbers might not sound overwhelming, but they aren’t just numbers; they’re names, faces, and futures. Every youth who walks through our doors matters.” said MacKinnon.

BGC Okanagan has convened Indigenous partners, municipal leaders, and health and housing advocates to plan and seek joint advocacy and funding solutions. However, no long-term funding mechanism is currently in place.

BGC Okanagan is now focusing on stabilizing current operations and maintaining programs aimed at preventing youth homelessness such as shelter diversion services and Upstream Kelowna, which identifies youth in challenging circumstances early-on and connects them with support.

Community members looking to support the shelter and prevention efforts can donate directly to BGC Okanagan at www.bgco.ca.

Two upcoming fundraising events also aim to raise critical funds for youth homelessness initiatives: Hockey Helps the Homeless, taking place May 22 at MNP Place, and The Home Depot Orange Door Project, which runs May 27 to June 22.

Donations for the Orange Door campaign can be made in-store at Kelowna and West Kelowna locations or online, with all proceeds staying local.