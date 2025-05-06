Residents in the Upper Mission have concerns over townhouse development

Photo: Carrington Construction Conceptual Imagery

Residents in the area of The Ponds subdivision are voicing concerns over a proposed 39-unit townhouse project.

And, while they have made their feelings known on paper, they will soon get a chance to air them verbally during a public hearing later this spring.

The development in question borders Kildeer and Frost roads near The Ponds development.

It would include 39 townhomes within eight blocks up to three storeys in height.

It would also include .86 hectares on the southern portion of the property dedicated to parkland.

Development planning director Carla Eaton says that works out to about one-third of the total property.

When asked, Eaton noted negative public feedback around the potential for increased traffic, not enough parking for 39 units, limited green space, too dense, concerns with blocking views, loss of trees and concerns with drainage through the area.

The developer is seeking both OCP and zoning changes to move the project forward.

Eaton noted the proposed MF2 zoning would permit the ground-oriented housing being sought by the applicant.

She also stated the development is within 15 lots and, with current zoning, they could build up to 60 units on the property.

Council unanimously voted to move the development to a public hearing.