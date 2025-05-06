City of Kelowna making it clear they would prefer to buy Canadian

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas

All things being equal, the City of Kelowna will buy Canadian.

That was the upshoot of a presentation Monday from finance director Joe Sass on the city’s procurement policy.

The purchasing of goods and services has been a hot topic across the country in response to economic policies including tariffs being brought by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sass told council the city presently buys most of its goods from Canadian businesses — with only two per cent of goods coming from outside the country over the past two years.

He says that works out to about $5 million per year. Sass estimated the city spent about $500 million in products and services in 2024.

While the city could exclude U.S. suppliers from bidding on city projects without violating trade agreements, such a policy would have more disadvantages, including increasing costs to taxpayers, than advantages.

Sass told council the city has always looked for the best value for the taxpayers money, and most of that comes from Canadian businesses.

The exception is products such as airport passenger bridges, wastewater treatment plant replacement parts, firefighter training software and airport operating software that don’t have Canadian alternatives.

While Sass recommended staying with the status quo given the current numbers, Mayor Tom Dyas said the current policy is the way to go, he suggested a slight adjustment in wording to the policy to make it clear Canadian businesses are the preferred option.

“I believe there is an opportunity to perhaps improve the current policy by adding some additional language,” said Dyas.

“I would propose council direct staff to enhance the existing policy by adding language around preference to award procurements to Canadian companies when all other evaluating criteria is equal.”

“If council is comfortable with that I would ask you to support that to move forward.”

Council was unanimous in supporting the new policy language.