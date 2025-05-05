Riders celebrate opening of Lake Country bike park

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country Bike Park grand opening ribbon cutting (L-R) Councillor Cara Reed, Caleb Pike (MTBCO and Lake Country Cycle), Cam Sorenson (Contour Trails), Mitch Wolsey (Wolsey Construction), Brad Petersen (MTBCO), Mayor Blair Ireland, Councillor Michael Lewis, Councillor Bib Patel

A celebration was held Saturday to mark the opening of a new bike park in Lake Country.

The half-million-dollar park at 8865 Okanagan Centre Road West is designed for riders of all ages and abilities, according to the municipality.

“We are thrilled to open this incredible new amenity,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“This project is a shining example of what can be accomplished when the community and the municipality come together to create something meaningful. This park will be a hub for recreation, skills development, and adventure tourism, benefiting residents and visitors alike while contributing to our local economy.”

A sports and recreation needs assessment carried out by the District of Lake Country in 2023 identified the bike park as a top priority for the community.

It was brought to life through the collaboration of Contour Trails, Wolsey Construction, and support from local mountain biking organizations like Lake Country Riders, who later amalgamated with Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan.

The grand opening event on Saturday featured a number of riders who put on demonstrations.

The bike park held a soft open at the end of March.