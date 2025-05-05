Economic uncertainty keeps Interior housing market from taking off

Photo: The Canadian Press The Thompson-Okanagan real estate market remains somewhat tempered.

The Interior real estate market continued to hold steady in April, as the threat of tariffs and a federal election tempered the usual spring outburst of activity.

The number of sales still increased last month across the Association of Interior Realtors, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops, Kootenays and South Peace River. There were 1,317 residential transactions, which was up from March’s 1,143 and slightly ahead of last April’s tally.

Central Okanagan also had the largest increase in active listings for the second straight month, coming in at 8.3% over last month and 11.9% over April 2024.

“While demand in the market remains strong, ongoing economic uncertainty—exacerbated by tariffs—may have tempered typical seasonal sales momentum,” AIR president Kadin Rainville said in a press release. “Some potential buyers could be waiting on the sidelines for clearer signals on the economic outlook before acting on their intentions.”

Prices increased in seven of the Thompson-Okanagan’s 12 housing categories. The Central Okanagan single-family benchmark price dropped for the first time in six months, checking in at $1.035 million, while condominium-apartment benchmarks were up in Central, North and South Okanagan. The condo-apartment price fell only $100 from March to April in Kamloops.

“With the federal election now behind us, there is a sense of cautious optimism that renewed economic strategies may emerge,” Rainville says. “It remains to be seen whether the coming months will bring a return to typical seasonal momentum, especially given the strength of underlying demand.”