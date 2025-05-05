Kelowna Gospel Mission encourages community to take strides to end homelessness

Photo: Kelowna's Gospel Mission The 14th Annual Strides Event happens on May 10th in support of Kelowna's unhoused community.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission's 14th Annual Strides Event take place Saturday.

The event features a community walk or run to help raise critical funds for programs that support Kelowna’s unhoused community.

“I love Strides because it brings our entire community together as we walk/run in solidarity with and for our unhoused neighbours," said Troy McKnight, with the Gospel Mission.

"From avid runners to walkers, to families with small children, to seniors - everyone is welcome, and everyone can make a difference."

As summer in the Okanagan approaches, the dangers for those living without shelter can become serious—extreme heat, dehydration, sunstroke, and limited access to safe, cool spaces pose real threats.

The organizer's goal is to rally the community, raise funds and save lives.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the walk/run kicks off at 10 a.m. The event takes place at the Metro Hub – 1265 Ellis St, Kelowna.

"The vibe is so positive and joyful! Strides always leaves me smiling and filled with gratitude for our community," said McKnight.

All proceeds go directly toward Kelowna’s Gospel Mission programs.

For more information or to register click here.