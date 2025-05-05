Kelowna council ask staff for a business case in support of sanitary dump stations

Photo: City of Vernon New sani-dump in Vernon

Kelowna city council acknowledged there will be a cost to the taxpayer if the city funds creation of an RV sanitary disposal station.

Despite the cost, council asked staff to prepare a business case for such a facility.

It will be presented to council during deliberations on the 2026 budget.

There is presently just one public sani-dump facility in Kelowna at the Shell gas station on Highway 33, a number that shocked Coun. Charlie Hodge.

The city’s call to local businesses to partner in such a project fell on deaf ears, meaning the city will have to go it alone if it proceeds.

But with increased service levels, comes a cost to taxpayers.

“I think this is an excellent example of a service level increase that people are asking for,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“So often at budget it gets debated around increasing taxation or whatever, so I think council needs to be mindful of that…it will have budget implications.”

“At the end of the day we’re here to serve the public and it definitely is something that is being requested."

Staff estimate the capital cost could run anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 depending on the location.

Ongoing yearly costs are estimated at about $15,000 which staff hope can be recouped through service fees.

“I think this is an important issue. I’m looking at it from a tourism perspective,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“I know if I drove into the city and had an RV, I would expect there would be somewhere in that area where I could get fresh water and get rid of grey water.”

There are private facilities for patrons at Bear Creek and Fintry provincial parks and public facilities at the Shell gas station in West Kelowna as well as a facilities in Summerland and Vernon.