Okanagan film commissioner sees opportunity in Trump tariff threat

Cindy White

An Okanagan industry that has seen significant growth in recent years is the latest to face a tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he has authorized the Department of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to institute 100 per cent tariffs on movie industry productions filmed outside the United States.

Premier David Eby was asked about it at a news conference on Monday.

“To say the implementation is challenging is an understatement.

“We don’t watch DVDs anymore, but regardless, even if the president does somehow find a way, we will stand with the film industry. And we’ll stand with the film industry around the world to make sure that we are protecting the rights of Americans to see what they want to see, which includes high-quality productions filmed right here in Canada,” said the premier.

So, how could it affect the burgeoning Okanagan production sector?

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland points out that the tariffs wouldn’t hit productions directly but would affect the distribution of films made outside the U.S., so studios might feel pressure not to shoot abroad if the final product is punished when brought home.

“We’ve got some traction on bigger films. Those are still going through right now, today, they’re still going forward. If something changes we might lose some of our bigger films,” said Summerland. “However, we have a really large, local, domestic industry that’s all Canadians. We’ll just keep going. We’re one of the lucky ones, honestly.”

Summerland, like many others, is unclear how the Trump administration would even enforce tariffs on what is essentially a worldwide service industry. He sees a silver lining for the skilled workers and the infrastructure already in place here to serve a global audience.

“There’s an opportunity for us to make films that will then be able to go on these streamers and fill that void. And we’ll be able to see more Canadian productions.

“Sure, in the beginning maybe we’re eating a lot more Mr. Noodles but eventually it’s just going to make us stronger and build our industry,” said Summerland.

For now, it’s another case of wait and see if the president follows through on his threat.