Bertram overpass work to impact overnight Hwy 97 traffic

Photo: Wayne Moore Bertram Street pedestrian overpass

Work planned for the new Bertram Street pedestrian overpass will impact overnight traffic this week.

The City of Kelowna says drivers can expect overnight traffic impacts May 7 at 9 p.m. to May 8 at 6 a.m. on Harvey Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets.

Lanes will be closed during those overnight hours with alternating traffic in place.

Businesses will remain accessible, and safety personnel and signage will be in place.

It is hoped the overpass will be opened by the end of the month.