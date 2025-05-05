Kelowna teacher found not guilty of child luring

Photo: Contributed Jeffrey Allan Jennens, a Kelowna teacher, was acquitted of telecommunicating in an attempt to lure someone underage.

A teacher sending sexually explicit messages to a teen may be creepy, but without the intention to follow through it’s not criminal, a Kelowna judge ruled Monday.

Judge Cathaline Heinrichs on Monday found former Rutland Secondary School teacher Jeffrey Jennens not guilty of luring a child by telecommunication.

“Crown has the obligation to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, not on a balance of probability, that the purpose of Mr. Jennens text messages was to facilitate the commission of the offense of sexual touching in the future,” Heinrich’s said.

“I find that on the evidence of Mr. Jennings, I am left with a reasonable doubt about his intention.

A multi-day trial seemed to hinge on messages Jennens sent to a teenage student May 12, 2023.

Jennens told the teen during a late night Instagram chat that she “turned (him) on a lot” and that he wanted to see her breasts.

He also said, “I like seeing you in a mini skirt and I like it when you touch my knee and I like it when you talk about my (c*ck) lamp."

Another message on the same thread said “I saw (your story) coming out of the shower with the censorship sign over your breasts, and I wanted to see them,” he said.

“There was steam on the mirror, and I wanted there not to be steam”

While his lawyer Karen Bastow indicated that the messages were unusual, she said that these comments were offered as part of some greater teaching moment about the risks of posting provocative photos online and he didn’t intend to have a sexual relationship with the student.

This line of reasoning, seemingly, was not implausible to Heinrichs.

“Mr. Jennens wrote the messages quickly without thinking about how they might sound,” she said, reflecting testimony Jennens gave.

“His plan was to explain them after he had shocked (the student), and help (the student), understand what could come of her Instagram content. Everything went quickly and he was not paying attention. There is some sense to his explanation, even if it does not entirely line up.”

Heinrichs said that Jennens' testimony was clear and consistent when he explained that his teaching moment was taken out of context, Heinrich’s found.

Crown counsel Catherine Rezansoff had argued that was far from the case and the situation was more toward the grooming end of the spectrum.

The prosecutor highlighted months of messages between the two, pointing out that they traversed appropriate boundaries both in content and in the time in which they were sent.

Starting in October 2022 and carrying on regularly until the incident in May 2023, Jennens and the student spoke about everything from outfits, to breakups, playing video games and the need for emotional support. Some conversations were in the afternoon but others were as late as 11 p.m.

This apparently casual way of interacting wasn’t totally out of character from how he behaved with all of his students and didn’t indicate nefarious intent, the judge found.

Jennens was removed from his position shortly after the May 2023 incident and is not currently employed at the school district. His own lawyer remarked during the trial that he will never teach again.