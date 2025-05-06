Suspected shoplifter caught and subdued by London Drugs security guards in Kelowna

YouTube Dirk Handke

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an alleged theft at the Spall Plaza London Drugs on Harvey Avenue.

The incident was caught on video by Dirk Handke on Friday just after 4:30 p.m.

"I just walked in the store, and all of a sudden there was an alert on the intercom," Handke said, adding security guards and employees were running out of the store.

"I'm thinking, 'Holy Moses', what's happening."

Handke's video shows one person being surrounded by five other individuals and forced to the ground before being led back inside the store.



Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters tells Castanet officers responded after they received a call from London Drugs regarding an alleged shoplifting incident.

"Police viewed video surveillance and arrested the suspect for theft under $5,000. They were subsequently released on an undertaking with conditions," said Watters.



Handke says he's seen other instances of shoplifting that didn't escalate into an arrest like this one. "I was very surprised to see them run out so heavy duty and try to subdue him, it was very intense."

Tony Hunt, London Drugs general manager of loss prevention, says retail theft costs Canadians tens of millions of dollars annually. They take shoplifting seriously.

"Our commitment is to the safety of our customers and staff," he said.

"We are aware of this specific incident, and train our security and management team to use communication in a non-violent, mental health first aid and crisis intervention to stop any of these incidents from escalating."

During the arrest video, the suspect can be heard repeatedly asking the security guards to "stop it" and at one point he says, "I have kids, I can't go to jail."

Near the end of the video, a man identifies himself as an off-duty police officer and advises the suspect to cooperate with the security guards as they attempt to put him in handcuffs.

"I said I was sorry. I gave back the item, I just want to go back to my kids," the suspect can be heard saying before he was taken back inside the store.