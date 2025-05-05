Casoroso Road pedestrian underpass closes due to high water

Photo: Contributed Section of the Mission Creek Greenway closed at Casorso Road in 2016.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed the underpass along Mission Creek Greenway at Casorso Road due to rising water levels.

Flood concerns and rising water levels have prompted the RDCO to warn pedestians to respect barricades and signs posted at this location. The underpass will remain closed until the water recedes.

"Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road at the temporary crosswalk when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be using the crosswalk in this area while the underpass is closed," says a news release from the RDCO.

Parks staff continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon Regional Park recreational corridor during spring runoff.

In spring time water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly. "Individuals, especially children and pets should remain safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or become unstable due to erosion," says the RDCO.

Anyone using Okanagan Lake is advised to watch for floating or submerged debris that may be carried into the lake by spring runoff.