Clark and Brandt tour stops in Kelowna, Kamloops

Photo: Live Nation Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will be touring Canada.

Two of Canada’s most iconic country music stars, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt, will be stopping in Kelowna and Kamloops as they reunite for an encore run of their successful co-headlining acoustic tour, Homecoming Tour 2.0.

Following their 2023 collaboration, the duo will once again share the stage for an intimate, stripped-down concert experience that spans generations of country hits, promoters said.

“Being on tour with Terri Clark has been a highlight of my career; it’s hard to recall the last time I had so much fun,” Brandt said in a media release.

“When you find a chemistry that is so natural and powerful, you just want more. The fans have spoken—the demand is there—so here we come. I can’t wait to bring Homecoming Tour 2.0 to stages across Canada.”

The 34-date coast-to-coast tour kicks off Oct. 17 in Moncton, and includes stops in Ottawa, London, Niagara Falls, and more. Hometown shows in Medicine Hat, and Calgary, highlight the run, along with back-to-back performances in cities like St. John’s, Peterborough, Red Deer, and Kelowna. The tour wraps up on Dec. 1 in Cranbrook.



“Paul and I had been friends for years, but the Homecoming Tour was our first time sharing the stage—and the magic and chemistry were beyond what we imagined,” Clark said.

“We thought it might be a one-time thing, and I was genuinely sad when it ended. I’m thrilled we get to do it again, and to go coast to coast with one of Canada’s finest talents.”



Artist presales begin May 6 at 10 a.m.. Venue and local presales vary by market. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.



Homecoming 2.0 Tour Dates: