Highs in the 20s, mainly dry this week in the Okanagan

Plenty of May flowers will be blooming

Cindy White

in the sunshine as we approach Mother’s Day this week in the Okanagan.

Other than a few scattered showers in the middle of the week, it should be mainly dry and warm. Environment Canada forecasts sunny conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

“There’s a ridge of high pressure building over southern B.C.,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu. “For Monday to Tuesday, we’re expecting sunny conditions and a slight rising temperature trend.”

Monday’s highs will be 20 C, and it warms up to 23 C on Tuesday.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight chance of showers in some parts of the region. Wednesday’s highs will reach 24 C, with a slightly cooler 20 C on Thursday.

Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, with highs between 21 C and 23 C.

Temperatures this week will be about 2-6 degrees above normal for early May. Overnight lows should also be relatively mild all week, ranging from 6 C to 11 C.

