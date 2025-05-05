Red Dress Day in Kelowna includes march to the courthouse

Photo: Cindy White Red dresses outside the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Red Dress Day 2022.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will join thousands of people across the country to march in memory of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people on Monday.

The Red Dress Day walk begins at the Friendship Society building at 442 Leon Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Participants will then proceed to the Kelowna courthouse for speeches and remembrance before returning to share a meal and hear from more speakers.

Red Dress Day honours and brings awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people who have been subject to disproportionate violence in Canada. It has been held in communities across the country since 2014.

The annual commemoration and awareness campaign was originally inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black’s REDress Projectinstallation, in which she hung empty, red dresses to represent the missing and murdered women.

Participants in Monday’s walk in Kelowna are asked to wear red.