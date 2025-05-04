Moment of silence for Lapu Lapu Day victims opens Asian Heritage Month forum in Kelowna

Photo: Keligraphic Studios Asian Heritage Month got underway in Kelowna with a forum at Metro Hub on Saturday.

There was a moment of silence to start the 14th Annual Asian Heritage Month Opening Forum in Kelowna.

Those in attendance at Metro Hub on Saturday paused to honour the victims of the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.

“This year’s theme calls on us not just to speak, but to act; not only to hear but to truly listen; not only to stand for each other, but with each other,” said OCCA Communities Association executive director Fei Lui.

“In times of hardship—like the recent Vancouver Filipino Festival tragedy—your presence, your allyship, and your support remind us that we are not alone. Together, we build a stronger, more united Okanagan.”

The forum included music, dancing, food and a panel discussion called “Stepping into Active Allyship: Uplifting Asian Voices in the Okanagan”.

A total of 20 communities and organizations participated in the opening forum including the Okanagan Filipino Canadians Society. Dignitaries on hand included MLA Gavin Dew, Mayor Tom Dyas, city councillors Mohini Singh and Gord Lovegrove, and representatives from MP Stephen Fuhr’s office.

Here’s what else is taking place during Asian Heritage Month in the Kelowna area:

AHM Display at Kelowna City Hall – April 7 to June 15 at 1435 Water St.

AHM Showcase – May 31 at Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, 839 Sutherland Ave.

Asian History Exhibition – Kelowna Downtown Library, May 1–31

AHM Movie Week – Kelowna Downtown Library, May 12–17

Multicultural Family Sundays – Kelowna Art Gallery, May 4, 11, 18 & 25

Multicultural Drumming Rehearsals – Weekends in May and June at Ben Lee Park

This is the 15th anniversary of the OCCA, which began as the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association but is now a multicultural umbrella organization.

“Together, with strength, solidarity, and active allyship, we are building a more inclusive Okanagan,” Liu concluded.