Kelowna woman sentenced to time served for shooting brother in head

A Kelowna woman was released from custody last week after she was sentenced to time served for shooting her brother in the head with a shotgun.

Tara Lawrick, 47, was charged with attempted murder back in 2023 following an altercation at her Chapman Place apartment with her older brother, who'd recently had a leg amputated following a motorcycle crash.

During a court appearance last week, Crown prosecutor Juan O'Quinn told Justice Carla Forth there were some weaknesses in the Crown's case, including the fact that the victim in the case, Tara's brother, has since died from an unrelated illness.

As a result, Tara struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to the lesser offence of aggravated assault. The Crown and defence proposed a joint sentencing submission of time served, which worked out to about 17 months, and Justice Forth accepted the proposal.

A dysfunctional relationship

Tara's brother Richard had been staying with her off and on for several weeks back in 2023 while he recovered from the amputation of his leg, but Richard was also using heroin and fentanyl at the time.

Defence counsel Glenn Verdurmen said Richard had been physical with Tara in the past and she was afraid of him and his temper.

But he said despite their “rather dysfunctional relationship,” Richard needed Tara's help in his recovery.

Things came to a head between them in the early morning hours of March 27, 2023.

Richard used a wheelchair to get around, and he arrived at Tara's apartment at about 2:30 a.m. Tara, who was struggling with drugs and alcohol at the time, and had been drinking that night and the pair got into an argument.

Richard wanted Tara to retrieve a bag in the basement that contained heroin, but when she refused, their argument became physical. Richard grabbed Tara by the leg and fell out of his wheelchair, dragging her to the ground. He then headbutted her while they wrestled on the floor.

Tara freed herself and ran to her room, grabbing a .22-calibre pistol, which she legally owned. She returned and waved the gun at Richard, but he grabbed it from her and unloaded the ammunition from it.

She went back to her room, grabbed her shotgun, which she also legally owned, and shot him in the head, from “a ways back,” O'Quinn said.

Richard survived the blast, but suffered serious injuries to his head, upper torso, right arm and shoulder.

A neighbour was woken by the noise and came to Tara's door to find Richard hauling himself out of the apartment, saying “she hit me in the head with the shotgun.” Another neighbour said they were woken by Richard yelling “Tara you shot me, why did you try to kill me?”

Tara was arrested at the scene, while Richard was treated at Kelowna General Hospital for his injuries.

'Truly remorseful'

During her sentencing, Tara apologized to the court and asked for a “second chance.”

“I will forever miss him,” she said about her late brother.

In the two years since the shooting, Tara has spent about half of that time on bail in the community. But Verdurmen noted she's “had some slips,” and she pleaded guilty last summer to two charges of breaching her release order just two months after the shooting. She was in custody during her hearing last week.

Having served 342 days behind bars since the shooting, she was given enhanced presentence custody credit, which worked out to about 17 months of time served.

Justice Forth said Tara was “truly remorseful.”

“[This was] an isolated event that was out of character for Ms. Lawrick and occurred suddenly during an altercation with her brother” Justice Forth said. “I see no risk that Ms. Lawrick will ever be involved in such an incident in the future.”

As a result of the time served sentence, Tara was released from custody last week.