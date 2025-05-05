Kelowna Beer Fest returns to City Park next week with reduced capacity

Photo: Castanet Beer Festival goers trying out some new brews last year.

For its third year, Kelowna Beer Fest will be taking over City Park next weekend.

The annual celebration of brews will return to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, May 10, with 35 breweries and cideries participating this year, alongside food trucks, yard games, nine different DJs and aerialists showing off their skills.

The event is hosted by Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the minds who are also behind local favourites Denim on the Diamond and AltiTunes.

Once again, there will be two separate time slots to choose from. Early birds can attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the afternoon crowd can show up from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thick as Thieves co-founder Mitch Carefoot says they've heard feedback from previous years about lineups, so they've reduced the capacity of both sessions to reduce the crowd sizes.

While year one had 4,000 people at the event and year two saw 3,500 people per session, Carefoot says they expect between 2,000 and 2,500 people per session this year.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit Central Okanagan Brewers Association, which supports the local craft brewing industry.

Tickets to Kelowna Beer Fest can be found here.