Air Canada drops dispute against Okanagan couple days before court date

Photo: The Canadian Press An Air Canada jet taxis at the airport in Vancouver on Nov. 15, 2023.

More than five years after their Air Canada flight was delayed by 24 hours, an Okanagan couple has finally received the compensation they deserved.

Back in January 2020, Fintry residents Andrew and Anna Dyczkowski flew from Kelowna to San Jose, Costa Rica, by way of Vancouver and Toronto. But their flight from Vancouver to Toronto was delayed, leaving 118 minutes later than scheduled, causing the couple to miss their connecting flight to Costa Rica.

They ended up arriving at their final destination 24 hours later than planned.

The Air Passenger Protection Regulations that were introduced in 2019 required airlines to pay $1,000 if a passenger is delayed more than nine hours, if the delay was within the airline's control and not required for safety purposes.

After learning about this legislation, the Dyczkowskis filed the required paperwork and sent it off. Nearly four years later, they received a judgment in their favour from the Canadian Transportation Agency in the amount of $1,000 each.

Air Canada had argued the flight delay had been primarily caused by weather, which was unforeseeable and therefore beyond the control of the airline. The tribunal disagreed.

But in December 2023, Air Canada filed an application with the Federal Court in Montreal seeking a judicial review of the decision, claiming the complaint resolution officer had “cherry-picked the evidence in favour of the passenger.”

The Dyczkowskis were named as defendants in the application, leaving the couple unsure of how to proceed.

But after Castanet published a story in January 2024 about the couple's predicament, lawyer Peter Choe reached out to the Dyczkowskis, taking on the case pro bono.

And last month, Air Canada unexpectedly dropped its case completely and paid the couple $1,000 each, bringing an end to the years-long dispute.

While this was good news for the couple, Andrew told Castanet he was actually looking forward to arguing the matter in court, because “we knew we were going to win it.”

“At first, there was a lot [of stress], because we didn't know what is this judicial review and federal court and all that stuff, like Jesus Christ, what's going on? Then later on we learned it's just how the process works,” he said.

He now knows that if an airline wants to dispute the Canadian Transportation Agency's decision, the airline must name the passengers as defendants in their court application, rather than the agency.

“I think we should be left out of the whole dispute. If they questioned the CTA decision, they should deal with them, leave us little people [alone]. It's a lot of imbalance of power, two little guys versus a giant corporation. They have all the resources they want and a bunch of lawyers on staff all the time,” Andrew said.

“It shouldn't be like that, but it is what it is ... We learned a lot through that.”

Air Canada never answered Castanet's question about why the airline chose to drop the matter just days before it went in front of a judge. But in a written response to Castanet, an unnamed Air Canada representative agreed with Andrew in some respect.

“It is unfortunate that, under the law, customers are inadvertently drawn into the process, which we recognize can create unease for them and which we want to avoid,” the airline said.

“Although the CTA’s processes and interpretations still lack transparency and clarity, our record is improving as we gain some modicum of clarity on the process, and our requirement to appeal to the courts is expected to become less frequent.”

Air Canada added that 74 per cent of CTA complaints against Air Canada were dismissed between January and March of this year.

Ultimately, Andrew said he's happy they stuck with the fight as long as they did.

“The most important thing is to stand up for your rights,” he said. “Never give up.”