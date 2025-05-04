Tourism Kelowna AGM will include full day of tourism forums at Coast Capri

Photo: Contributed Stakeholders will gather for a day of Kelowna tourism talk on May 21.

Anyone and everyone involved in tourism in the Central Okanagan is invited to Coast Capri Hotel later this month.

The Tourism Kelowna AGM & Tourism Industry Forum will be held on Wednesday, May 21, at the Coast. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at will feature industry insights, networking opportunities and plenty of information about Tourism Kelowna’s future.

The event will kick off with a preview of Tourism Kelowna brand updates and upcoming initiatives, followed by a session about Tourism Kelowna leadership, organizational updates, strategic initiatives and future plans.

After lunch, there will be a session about market trends and digital insights, and how traveller behaviour is evolving. The AGM will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The day of learning will be capped off with an industry social mixer between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Registration information for the event can be found here.